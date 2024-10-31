Draymond wants to show growth after ‘awful' season last year

No one needs to tell Warriors star Draymond Green he didn't have a good 2023-24 NBA season. He's aware of how he let down his team with his antics and suspensions.

The four-time NBA champion is determined to change the narrative and help the Warriors return to relevancy this season.

Green spoke to Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on NBC Sports Bay Area's "Warriors Postgame Live" about his fresh start after helping the Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 104-89 on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I know coming in, I had an awful year last year," Green said. "It was just not right. I didn't play well, didn't act well. Like you said, I want to show the real me. I want to show the growth.

"I talked last year about being a champion of change, arguing with referees. These guys are human, they make mistakes and I'm trying to understand that such an emotional game I play, one of my best attributes is playing with my emotions and so taking that next step and learning how to play with those emotions, but knowing where to channel those is a big important step for me and something that I'm really focusing on this year."

Draymond explains how his on-court emotions have improved after an "awful" 2023-24 season pic.twitter.com/Bf2uXCWg5J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2024

Green finished with 14 points, six assists, five blocks and four rebounds in 30 minutes of action on the second night of a back-to-back. He went 5-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

Don't let Draymond get hot 😤 pic.twitter.com/pVAmFAKUgH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2024

The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year also helped shut down Pelicans star Zion Williamson, who finished the game with 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting from the field.

The Warriors need an available Green if they have any hope of making the NBA playoffs this season.

Through five games, Green looks like a changed man, which translate to good things for the Warriors.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast