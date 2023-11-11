Draymond ejected from Warriors-Cavs after odd Mitchell altercation

Draymond Green was ejected from the Warriors' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at Chase Center following a strange sequence of events.

Midway through the third quarter, Caris LeVert made a layup over Klay Thompson to give the Cavaliers a 10-point lead. During the play, Green knocked Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell into the first row under the basket, but nothing was called.

As Green brought the ball up the court, Mitchell ran straight at the Warriors forward, fouling him while pointing at the other end of the court in reference to what just happened on the Cavs' bucket.

After a lengthy replay review, the referees assessed Mitchell with a common foul, but deemed that Green's contact moments earlier were worthy of a technical foul -- his second of the game -- resulting in his ejection.

Draymond Green was assessed a second technical and was ejected after this shove on Donovan Mitchell 🧐 pic.twitter.com/A16xJuBDkg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2023

Draymond Green and Donovan Mitchell getting into it 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZrRHBI6EIb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2023

Green's ejection was the culmination of him trying to fire up the Warriors and the Chase Center crowd in the third quarter.

Early in the period, Green drew an offensive foul on Jarrett Allen and got up screaming in the big man's direction.

Moments later, Green picked Mitchell's pocket and drew a foul on the All-Star guard as they were fighting for the loose ball.

Draymond picked Donovan Mitchell's pockets 🍪 pic.twitter.com/fLvJBqdBar — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2023

But in the end, Mitchell got the best of Green, even taunting him by holding up two fingers, referencing the pair of technical fouls he had picked up.

Green finished the game with eight points, five rebounds and four assists.