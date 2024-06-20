Draymond believes Chuck was ‘in his feelings,' not actually retiring

From their similar physicality on the court and shared lack of filter to their appearances alongside each other on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Draymond Green perhaps has as valuable of a perspective as anyone on Charles Barkley’s recent comments about retiring from broadcasting.

So despite Barkley saying Friday that next season would be his last covering the NBA on TV, Green isn’t buying it.

“I just think Chuck is being very emotional. I don’t think Chuck is about to retire,” Green said during Wednesday’s episode of “The Draymond Green Show.” “I think Chuck is just in a very emotional state right now, and he’s processing those emotions.”

As a rather infamously emotional player and media personality — it’s rare to be left wondering what Draymond is thinking — Green has a prediction for how Barkley will handle his own emotions over the coming months as the NBA’s future broadcasting rights are determined.

“One day you may wake up and be like, ‘You know what, I’m done with this stuff, I’m out of here,’ while you’re processing those emotions. And then you go a couple days, maybe a couple weeks, maybe even a couple months, because this decision doesn’t have to be made today, tomorrow, or the next day,” Green delineated. “And then you probably come to your senses and be like, ‘I’m not retiring, what was I thinking?’

“That is what I expect from Chuck. … I think Chuck was just in his feelings.”

It’s a fair point; who doesn’t get in their feelings from time to time during an uncertain moment in their life?

Nevertheless, if the 2024-25 NBA season does end up being the end for Barkley, Green praised the analyst’s broadcasting legacy — despite some past beef between the two earlier in the Warriors star’s career.

“What a sad day that would be, and I hope that’s not the case,” Green said. “It’s been a job well done, sir. It’s been an absolutely incredible pleasure to turn on TNT and hear Sir Charles make fun of people, talk great about people, but more importantly, entertain us like we have never been entertained during a basketball show.”

Given Green’s already prolific media career and experience with the “Inside the NBA” crew, maybe Barkley’s retirement could affect how the four-time NBA champion approaches his own future on the court and in the media.

Who knows, perhaps we’ll see Green sitting in Sir Charles’ chair on TNT for good within the next few years.

