Melton, Podz upgraded to questionable for Warriors-Cavs matchup

The Warriors already are surging, but Golden State potentially will get an even bigger boost for Friday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Guard De'Anthony Melton, who has missed the last five games with a lower back strain, has been upgraded to questionable for the Warriors' matchup with the 9-0 Cavaliers, Golden State announced Thursday.

Since De’Anthony Melton has been upgraded to questionable, there isn’t much more of an injury update to report. The Warriors say he has a chance of playing tomorrow night in Cleveland after missing the last 5 games to a lower back strain — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 7, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Forward Draymond Green (knee) and guard Brandin Podziemski also are questionable for Golden State's contest vs. Cleveland.

Draymond Green (right knee), De’Anthony Melton (lower back) and Brandin Podziemski (illness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s Warriors game in Cleveland — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 7, 2024

Podziemski left Monday's game with an illness and was held out of Wednesday's game, while Green appeared on the injury report after playing 30 minutes in Golden State's 118-112 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at TD Garden.

The Warriors have dealt with their share of injuries to begin the 2024-25 NBA season, with Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Melton and Podziemski -- all key rotational pieces -- missing games early in the campaign.

That hasn't slowed down Golden State, as the Warriors have flexed their incredible depth at every turn, racing out to a 7-1 start that includes a perfect 5-0 road record despite the constant changes to their rotations.

With Melton and Podziemski potentially returning to the fold, Golden State could receive a significant boost as it seeks to hand the NBA's lone-remaining undefeated team its first loss of the season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast