Warriors unveil new Classic Edition jersey for 2024-25 NBA season

The Warriors unveiled fresh new threads for the upcoming 2024-24 NBA season.

Golden State officially announced its new Classic Edition jerseys on Tuesday.

Returning to Classic roots. pic.twitter.com/tQE51zxuow — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 24, 2024

Diving deep into the Classic look 👀 pic.twitter.com/rFy8u5UFH1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 24, 2024

The jerseys were inspired by the iconic Philadelphia Warriors jerseys from the 1940s and 1950s and are designed to pay homage to the organization's history before it moved to the Bay Area in 1962.

"Our new Classic Edition uniform is a testament to the rich legacy of the Warriors and a nod to the history that shapes our identity as a team,” Warriors senior vice president of marketing Amanda Chin said in a statement. “This iconic uniform was brought back to represent our proud heritage and the pioneering spirit of players like Jackie Moore, who turns 92 today.”

In addition to the Classic Edition uniforms, the Warriors previously unveiled a secondary logo and the Statement Edition uniform earlier this offseason.

Classic Edition uniforms and merchandise will be available online and at Warriors Shop in Thrive City starting Oct. 1.

