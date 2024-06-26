Check out Warriors' new secondary logo, crisp Statement Edition uniforms

In what's expected to be an offseason of change for the Warriors, they also will sport a new look for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Golden State on Wednesday morning unveiled a new secondary logo as part of its new Statement Edition uniforms.

Our Statement Edition uniform is here ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CydjQfbXUN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 26, 2024

The new logo features a "W" resembling a basketball net after a ball has gone through it, the team elaborated in a statement. It will be featured prominently on the Warriors' Statement Edition uniforms and visible on the belt buckle of the team's Association and Icon uniforms.

“The Warriors are widely considered to have the greatest shooting backcourt in the game’s history,” Benny Gold, who designed the logo for SG&P Design, said. “The new logo represents the team’s renowned style of play by combining a ‘W’ for Warriors with a net symbolizing 3-point shooting.

"The monogram is designed to resemble a basketball net and rim, with the slight arch in the ‘W’ giving the impression of a ball dropping through the net.”

The lengthy blue line also symbolizes an important monument of the Bay, as it "mimics the inner wires of cables" that support the Bay Bridge, which "unites Bay Area communities."

Warriors second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, who helped model the new unis, appreciates the detailing.

"What a jersey. Nice details," Podziemski said. "I like how we incorporated the black, blue, gold and gray all into one. You'll see this new logo on a lot of our jerseys. I think it's pretty dope. It signifies our identity of having great shooting. This blue seam that runs down the jersey and connects to the shorts is showing the Bay Bridge.

"I think it makes a statement."

All Warriors practice and game jerseys will continue to feature the Rakuten badge on the upper left corner.

The Warriors will unveil their new City Edition and Classic Editions threads for the upcoming season at a later date.

