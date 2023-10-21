CP3 hilariously stands on tiptoes for postgame photo with Wembanyama

Chris Paul isn't the NBA's tallest player -- and the new Warriors point guard is well aware.

After Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs dealt Golden State a 122-117 preseason loss Friday night at Chase Center, the 38-year-old veteran jokingly leaned into the fact that he needed all the extra help he could get while taking a postgame photo with the 7-foot-4 rookie phenom.

A Wembanyama, Chris Paul jersey exchange pic.twitter.com/xabWFV7jSJ — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) October 21, 2023

NBA fans were quick to point out Paul's feet in the photo, where he can be seen standing on his tiptoes next to Wembanyama.

Paul, measuring in at 6-feet tall, nearly is a foot-and-a-half shorter than Wembanyama but has plenty to show for his status as an undersized NBA star. The 12-time NBA All-Star is a lock for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but first, he's out to win the first championship ring of his 18-year career after joining the Warriors this offseason.

Wembanyama, on the other hand, will look to live up to sky-high expectations during the 2023-24 NBA season as this year's No. 1 overall draft pick -- and it's clear he'll be looking down on plenty of the league's stars as he does it.

