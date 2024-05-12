Snoop Dogg uses Steph-Brunson comparison for NBA Finals prediction

Could Steph Curry's playoff success pave the way for Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks? World-famous rapper Snoop Dogg certainly believes so.

During an interview on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Snoop Dogg revealed that he expects the Knicks to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.

When Smith was stunned by Snoop Dogg's prediction, the renown rapper pointed to Curry as a reason why Brunson and the Knicks could go on a cinderalla run despite being hit with a myriad of injuries to key players.

"I watched Steph Curry do the same thing. Same low point guard moving around, dipping and dodging, shaking and baking. I think he [Brunson] could do it. They didn't think [Curry] could do it. He did!"

Snoop Dogg detailed to Smith how people doubted Curry in a similar manner to Brunson, and he won't allow himself to be fooled twice by overlooking an undersized guard posting gaudy playoff numbers.

"I'm just telling you what [I've] seen," Snoop Dogg explained. "I didn't believe it when Steph do it. When it happened, it happened. We was watching it happen, just like you're watching it happen with your team right now."

Brunson has been invaluable for the Knicks, averaging 34.6 points per game in nine games during the 2024 NBA playoffs. That includes a streak of four-consecutive postseason games with at least 40 points, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to accomplish that feat.

With New York locked into a heated battle with the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Brunson has plenty of work to do if he is going to lead his team to an NBA championship the way Curry has done four times.

However, he has a true believer in Snoop Dogg, who remains confident Brunson and the Knicks can shock the world and end a decades-long title drought, just as Curry and the Warriors did in 2015.

