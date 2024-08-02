Podz details bonding with Draymond during Warriors vets' suspensions

Brandin Podziemski grew close with Draymond Green when the fiery Warriors forward was suspended during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Green, of course, was sidelined for over a dozen games for being in altercations with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić.

Podziemski, a rookie when his teammate was indefinitely suspended, discussed bonding with Green when appearing on “​​The Dinner Table” podcast.

“In the beginning, he was more so just apologetic to us as a group,” Podziemski said. “During the suspension, we just talked about what he has to do going forward, what I could do to uplift myself and my role because he would be gone, all those little things. What he sees from a fan’s perspective because he’s not on the court from a coach’s perspective.

“I tried to ask him all I could during that time he was out, and I tried to be there for him, moral-support wise. It can be lonely, being by yourself and not traveling with the team, having to stay home and watch.”

Most know Green for what they see on the court -- a passionate, often over-zealous competitor.

But Podziemski sees the 34-year-old veteran behind closed doors. And when no one is looking, Green is good a person as any.

Podziemski got to know Green on a deeper level during his suspensions. The 21-year-old couldn’t admire the future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee’s personality more.

“I think he’s the complete opposite of what he is on the court,” Podziemski added about Green. “Obviously, everything he does is super competitive and he wants to win, [but] he’s a super personable person. My family really likes him. He takes the time of day to talk to everybody and everybody’s family -- stuff like that.

“You guys see the things on the court, the antics and stuff like that. Off the court, he’s a really good human [who] always looks out for his guys, and he just tries to put us in the best situation we can be in.”

