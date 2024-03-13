Kerr jokes Podz' confidence drives Warriors vets ‘crazy'

Brandin Podziemski has earned the respect of many around the NBA throughout his rookie 2023-24 season, especially his Warriors teammates.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" on Tuesday and discussed his young guard's NBA ascension and the rookie's unusual confidence for a 21-year-old.

"He's got great feel for the game, he just sees it before it happens and that's pretty rare," Kerr said. "My favorite quality of his is his confidence. He just bounces back after tough nights and quickly. And that's real confidence and self-assurance. I love that and it drives some of the veterans crazy sometimes, because a rookie isn't supposed to behave that way.

"Draymond [Green] said it to me years ago, he said rookies have to go take it. Young players have to go carve out their spot and whatever that means, you've got to do. And for Brandin, that means doing what he's doing all year, connecting the game for our guys with the right cut, the right path, leading the league in charges drawn, making a ton of gritty, loose-ball recoveries, offensive rebounds. The guy is a gamer and there's a reason he plays as much as he does."

Podziemski's impressive demeanor has been on display all season, with Green even praising the rookie for his "irrational confidence" after an impressive showing in the Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 2.

"He's going up against James Harden like he belongs there."



“He’s fearless,” Green told reporters on Dec. 2. “He’s going up against James Harden like he belongs there. That’s a skill. That’s a trait that most people don’t possess. You’re talking about a rookie going up against James, who has 1 MVP. … He’s taking on that challenge like he’s another guy at the park. Irrational confidence. It’s amazing when guys have that."

While his unwavering confidence certainly is unusual for a rookie in his position, Kerr and Podziemski's veteran teammates certainly appreciate how NBA-ready the youngster is.

