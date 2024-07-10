Lakers' Reaves expertly trolls Warriors fan wearing Klay jersey

Since the news broke about Klay Thompson's move from the Warriors to the Dallas Mavericks, NBA fans and personalities have been trading jabs as expected.

NBA players aren't afraid to join the banter, either, including one who was spurned by Thompson's final decision.

On Wednesday at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves took the opportunity to troll a Warriors fan wearing a Thompson jersey.

"You might have to throw that jersey in the lake," Reaves joked to the fan as he approached for an autograph.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves to a Warriors fan wearing a Klay jersey at the @ACChampionship 😂 pic.twitter.com/JhZi3hzmZO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2024

Reaves' sentiment might be less about the Warriors-Lakers rivalry, and instead related to Thompson choosing the Mavericks over his hometown LA squad, which reportedly was his other finalist.

Of course, Reaves' comment was all in good fun, as he quickly clarified.

"I love Klay," Reaves added as the young fan laughed along.

No word yet on whether the fan actually ended up tossing his Thompson jersey into the Lake Tahoe water, but that seems unlikely given the general sentiment from Dub Nation over the last two weeks.

As for Reaves -- a good golfer in his own right -- he'll be looking to mimic Steph Curry's hole-in-one last year at the ACC this weekend.

