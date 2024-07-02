Wright proclaims Klay's exit marks ‘end of the end' for Warriors

Klay Thompson is no longer a Warrior, which brings an end to the Splash Brothers era.

The question that remains: Is it the end of the Golden State dynasty as a whole? "First Things First" co-host Nick Wright certainly thinks so.

"The Warriors weren't willing to give Klay Malik Monk money? ... They are turning the page."



— @getnickwright on why he views this as the end of the end for GSW: pic.twitter.com/m8lUhHTQfw — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 1, 2024

"Joe Lacob is telling the truth, that [the Warriors'] number one goal is to not get under the apron but to get under the tax," Wright said of the organization not re-signing Thompson. "I view this as the end of the end."

The beginning of the end, in Wright's eyes, was the infamous practice incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole back in October 2022.

"One of my biggest takeaways of this deal was, 'Wait, what were the Warriors willing to offer Klay?'" Wright pondered. "The Warriors weren't willing to give Klay Thompson Malik Monk money?

"That, to me, signaled that this was not purely a 'We can't afford you.' It was a 'We are turning the page.' "

For context, Monk received a four-year, $78 million contract from the Kings before free agency began -- an average of $19.5 million per year. Thompson is reportedly signing a three-year, $50 million deal to go to Dallas, which equates to just over $16 million annually.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thompson prioritized the ability to win an NBA title with the reigning Western Conference champion Mavericks and financial savings from living in Texas during his decision-making process.

The Warriors weren't the only subject of Wright's dismay on Monday, as the pundit also took shots at the Los Angeles Lakers for their failure to land Thompson.

"I am BAFFLED at the total inability of Rob Pelinka to get anything done, ever."



— @getnickwright reacts to Klay Thompson planning to join the Mavs, and sounds off on the Lakers not acquiring the SG: pic.twitter.com/SpFGI8sggg — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 1, 2024

Now, both the Warriors and Lakers will pivot to other possible moves in free agency as they look to remain competitive in a crowded Western Conference.

