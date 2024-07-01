Report: Why Klay chose Mavs over Lakers in NBA free agency

Klay Thompson had a couple options when he hit NBA free agency Sunday, but there were a few factors that played into his decision to ultimately join the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson's decision essentially was narrowed down to two teams: The Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

But a meeting with Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and VP Michael Finley helped sway Thompson's mind, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, and Thompson was inspired by the chance to compete for a fifth NBA title with Dallas, who was fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Lakers were "extremely intriguing" to Thompson as well, but the financial savings from living in Texas as opposed to California -- on top of the Mavericks being three wins away from a championship last season -- was a big factor in his decision, Wojnarowski reported, citing sources.

Thompson also was tied to rumors involving several other teams this offseason such as the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic, but in the end, he left a historic dynasty behind in Golden State and agreed on a reported three-year, $50 million contract with Dallas.

The Warriors don't have to see Thompson competing alongside longtime nemesis LeBron James in LA, but they'll have to battle against him, Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić on a Western Conference contender in Dallas.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast