Edwards hilariously shades Steph, LeBron with IG post

Team USA’s Anthony Edwards hilariously shaded Steph Curry and LeBron James after the Americans' thrilling Olympic win over Serbia.

In the wake of Team USA’s stunning comeback victory, Edwards took to his Instagram account to post a series of pictures of his older teammates with the caption “Keep some old heads around you.”

The playful dig referenced the advanced ages of James, Curry and Kevin Durant, who all are appearing in what likely is their last Olympics. While the trio might be old by NBA standards, they have been carrying Team USA in recent games.

Curry’s incredible 36-point game against Serbia was the difference as his squad erased a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit.

Edwards, 23, is one of Team USA's youngest players, although he starred for the Americans in last years fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

While the Americans had little trouble in the early stages of the Olympic tournament, they faced a resilient Serbia who came incredibly close to pulling the massive upset.

Now, Team USA faces host France in the gold medal game on Saturday at Bercy Arena. France has plenty of NBA talent too, with 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and Nicolas Batum.

