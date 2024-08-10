Steph, Kerr detail key challenges Team USA faces in gold medal game

After Steph Curry's heroic performance in Thursday's thrilling comeback win over Serbia, the Warriors superstar and Team USA now are completely focused on Saturday's gold medal game against France.

While still riding the high of a legacy-defining game on the global stage, Curry detailed to NBC Bay Area the challenges that await while attempting to overcome the final obstacle standing between him and his first Olympic gold medal.

"The challenge is, you got to turn the page and prepare for a team we haven't played yet," Curry said. "We knew Serbia so well after three games, but France is playing great. I think they made a couple rotation changes after pool play and have thrived off the support from their home country.

"I know it's going to be a battle, that's what it's supposed to be when you're trying to win a gold medal. I think we'll be locked in and focused on the strategy and the game plan that will help us be successful. Then, it's just a matter of going out and being the killers that we are, that we've shown this whole tournament."

France, who is the host country of the 2024 Paris Olympics, likely will have a considerable homecourt advantage in Saturday's gold medal game. Curry detailed the importance of Team USA remaining focused on playing with confidence, also citing how the Americans' exhilarating win over Serbia provides a significant boost against France.

"You expect them to play the game of their life because they're going to have the homecourt adrenaline," Curry said. "They're riding a big momentum after these last two games. You got to expect them to play great, but we expect that from ourselves as well. Learning guys tendencies, who we're playing against, what has made them successful so far, try and take it away from them.

"At the end of the day we have to play with confidence -- I think [Thursday's win over Serbia] will help us to have to deal with the adversity at the level we did, because we know the crowd is going to be loud and obnoxious for them, as they should be. We got to be able to handle the emotions of it all."

Team USA overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit against Serbia, outscoring their opponent 32-15 over the final frame to pull out a gritty victory. Curry lauded Team USA's collective effort in Thursday's iconic fourth quarter, before stressing the importance of carrying that rhythm into Saturday's gold medal game.

"For us, the challenge is to not overthink on every possession because you have so much talent, you have so many options," Curry said. "It was kind of like the perfect basketball in that fourth quarter where you found the right matchup ... nothing was forced. So, if we tap into that, that's our best version of ourselves. Hopefully we'll be able to do that for 40 minutes and not 10 [minutes] come tomorrow."

In speaking to 95.7 The Game's Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky Friday, Team USA coach Steve Kerr explained how France has made effective adjustments over the course of the Olympic games that present a substantial test for the Americans in Saturday's gold medal game.

"Well they completely changed their team a couple games ago by not playing [Rudy] Gobert," Kerr said. "They took him out of the lineup, they're playing smaller and faster. They're playing their more athletic players and their defense has really kicked in here the last couple games. We're going to have our hands full, obviously, they'll be playing on their home floor, great crowd. We're excited, what an incredible opportunity."

Curry has won just about everything possible in the basketball world, and Saturday's epic gold medal matchup against France gives the superstar point guard a chance to secure the lone noteworthy accolade absent from his illustrious trophy case.

