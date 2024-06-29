Canadian Olympic basketball GM disputes Warriors' claim about Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins won't represent Team Canada at the Paris Olympics this summer, but apparently, that's not at his own will.

Despite a report indicating Wiggins and the Warriors mutually agreed the All-Star forward would not compete due to a health concern, Canadian Olympic basketball general manager Rowan Barrett claimed the Warriors are blocking him from participating this summer.

"For us, Andrew was fine," Barrett said Friday (h/t ESPN.com). "We were talking to him consistently, he's been training for weeks and weeks getting ready for this. And then I got a call from Golden State a day or two before camp saying that they're holding him out.

"So, from what I see, this is not an Andrew decision, this is from the team. And so, he won't be with us."

Wiggins, who was born in Thornhill, Canada, just outside of Toronto, was among the 20 players who received an invitation to Team Canada camp that determined the Olympic team.

The Warriors told The Associated Press on Friday night that it was a mutual decision between the team and Wiggins, and The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported the same Friday morning.

The 10-year NBA veteran last played for Canada in an Olympic qualifying tournament in 2021.

"I'm disappointed for him," Barrett said. "He's gone through a lot the last couple of years and then, obviously, his mother was an Olympian and this is something he's looking forward to and working toward and really on the uphill climb it seemed like in everything."

