Why Wiggins reportedly won't be on Canada's Olympic team

It appears Andrew Wiggins won't be representing his country in the Paris Olympics this summer.

The decision for Wiggins not to join Team Canada was mutual between him and the Warriors, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Friday morning, noting it was a medical decision.

Wiggins dealt with an ankle injury in the final week of the 2023-24 NBA regular season and missed two games during that stretch.

Mutual decision between the Warriors and Andrew Wiggins to prioritize his health and hold him out of Olympics, I’m told. Doesn’t preclude GSW from possibly trading him, but it’s a medical decision. Wiggins dealt with an ankle issue late this past season. https://t.co/W3jyDMY8Y1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 28, 2024

Slater's report came in response to another report from Doug Smith, citing a source, indicating that Golden State was playing "hardball" with Wiggins as the team is "looking to move" the veteran forward.

Andrew Wiggins out of Canadian Olympic picture, according to a source. Golden State Warriors playing hardball with veteran they are looking to move. Canadian team opens camp later tonight — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) June 28, 2024

Wiggins has been tied to several trade rumors this offseason as the Warriors look to get back to championship contention following a lackluster 2023-24 showing.

And while Slater acknowledges that the Warriors still could trade the 29-year-old All-Star, he made it clear that that's not the reasoning behind his Team Canada appearance.

