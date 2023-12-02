Andrew Wiggins out for Warriors-Clippers as finger injury persists

Andrew Wiggins will not be on the floor for the Warriors as they face the Los Angeles Clippers in a Saturday matinee at Crypto.com Arena.

The Golden State forward has been ruled out of his second consecutive game with right finger soreness. Wiggins missed the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Clippers on Thursday at Chase Center after slamming his car door on the finger that morning.

Andrew Wiggins will miss his second straight game to right finger soreness, per the Warriors — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) December 2, 2023

Warriors coach Steve Kerr initially described the incident as a short-term injury for Wiggins, but just how long it keeps the 28-year-old sidelined remains to be seen as he misses his second game with the ailment.

The injury also comes at an inopportune time for Wiggins, who looked like himself in his last matchup with a 29-point performance in Golden State's one-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

The Warriors will look for their second victory in a row over Los Angeles with a shirt-handed bench, as veterans Chris Paul and Gary Payton II also are out with injuries.

