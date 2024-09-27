Warriors to honor Attles with uniform addition for 2024-25 season

The Warriors will honor Al Attles with a season-long reminder of the franchise legend every time they take the court.

Following Attles' death in August, Golden State will pay homage to the icon who spent his entire career with the Warriors via a "16" band on their uniforms throughout the 2024-25 NBA season, the team announced Friday.

The Warriors will honor franchise legend Alvin Attles with a ‘16’ band on their uniforms throughout the 2024-25 season. Attles, who spent more than 60 years with the franchise as a player, coach, executive and ambassador, passed away on August 20 at the age of 87. pic.twitter.com/Akzxx1UaBi — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 27, 2024

Attles spent more than 60 years with the Warriors, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame journey that began when he was drafted by the organization No. 39 overall in 1960. In his time as a player, then coach, then executive, and finally, ambassador, Attles created a legacy with the Warriors that will stand the test of time as one of only six players to have his jersey number (No. 16) retired by the organization.

Along with the jersey band, the Warriors will honor Attles with a moment of silence and video tribute before the team’s regular-season home opener on Sunday, Oct. 27, against the Los Angeles Clippers. Fans who attend the game at Chase Center will receive Attles lapel pins to honor his legacy.

