Mullin describes Warriors legend Attles' ‘loving' influence

As the Warriors continue to mourn the loss of franchise legend Al Attles, Golden State icon Chris Mullin offered his reflections.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole, Mullin described the massive impact Attles had on his life.

“[Outside of my immediate family], it’s Lou Carnesecca and Al Attles, those are the two people who have had the biggest influence on my life,” Mullin told Poole. “They were around me for so many different parts of my life, Al drafted me as a player, he guided me when I was a GM. And then post-career, he was a friend, someone I would ask questions, give him scenarios of what he would do."

As general manager of the Warriors, Attles drafted Mullin with the No. 7 overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft. As part of the electric Run TMC-era Warriors, Mullin carved out a Hall of Fame career, pointing out how Attles was there for him throughout his life.

“And he would always share his experiences and if he didn’t have direct experience, he would give his opinion,” Mullin said. “He was always there, every single day, available to talk to. So the consistency, the humility, the kindness… he lifted people up every single day.”

Attles spent over 60 years with the Warriors organization as a player, coach, general manager and ambassador, earning the nickname “Mr. Warrior” and two selections into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

