Steph pays tribute to ‘pioneer' Al Attles with heartfelt message

The Warriors family continues to mourn the loss of franchise legend Al Attles, who died Tuesday at the age of 87.

From one Warriors icon to another, Golden State superstar Steph Curry paid tribute to Attles with a heartfelt social media post shared to his Instagram story Wednesday.

"Very sad day for the whole Bay Area and all Warriors fans," Curry wrote attached with a photo of the two together. "Al Attles was a pioneer of professionalism, courage, competitiveness and blazed his own trail every step of the way. His DNA is all over this organization. Forever in our hearts and the rafters #16"

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Steph pays tribute to Al Attles 💙



[via @StephenCurry30’s IG] pic.twitter.com/ME58yDjigM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 21, 2024

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also shared an emotional message to the Attles family Wednesday.

"I just wanted to express my condolences on behalf of the Warriors organization to Al Attles' family," Kerr said. "I heard the news today. Such sad news that Al passed away. The original Warrior. Mr. Warrior. One man who was employed by the same franchise for over 60 years, unprecedented in sports. Al was really the figurehead of this organization for so many years, first as a great player, then as a great coach, coach of the 1975 championship team, of course. A GM, an ambassador, and most importantly -- a great friend to the organization.

"So a very sad day today. We love Al. We love his family. And we're thinking about the Attles family today upon the news."

"The original Warrior, Mr. Warrior."



Steve Kerr on the passing of Warriors franchise legend, Alvin Attles. pic.twitter.com/mNitJaE49x — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2024

Attles spent more than 60 years with the Warriors, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame journey that began when he was drafted by the organization No. 39 overall in 1960.

Sixty-four years later, his life will continue to be celebrated as his legacy lives on forever.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast