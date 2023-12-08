Report: Giants add Japanese outfielder Tsutsugo on free-agent contract

The Giants added a free-agent Japanese player on Friday.

No, it isn't two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who has yet to sign with a team as of Friday afternoon, but San Francisco and outfielder/first baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo have agreed to terms on a contract, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported.

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo signs with Giants — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 8, 2023

Tsutsugo, 32, spent 10 years in Nippon Professional Baseball before coming to the U.S. He has played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and, most recently, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before the start of the 2023 season, the Texas Rangers signed the Japanese slugger to a minor league contract in January. Tsutsugo was released in June and began to play in the independent league two months later.

Tsutsugo hit 139 homers for the Yokohama Bay Stars of the Japanese Central League from 2016 to 2019, leading all hitters in Japan.

He came to the U.S. in 2020, but hasn't been able to carry over that same success in Japan. He’s a .198/.291/.339/.630 hitter over 640 MLB plate appearances, with 18 home runs, 74 walks and 172 strikeouts.

Tsutsugo also participated in the 2017 World Baseball Classic with Japan.

