Report: Ohtani en route to Toronto but hasn't agreed with any team

Shohei Ohtani watch continues.

While there remain several unknowns regarding the two-way superstar and his free-agent status, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Friday afternoon, citing sources, that Ohtani is on his way to Toronto.

Ohtani, however, still has yet to agree to a contract with a team, Morosi added.

Morosi reported early Friday morning that the Blue Jays "have certainly improved their standing" on Ohtani.

Friday morning, Dodgers Nation reporter J.P Hoornstra reported that Ohtani was signing with the Blue Jays, but the report was quickly shut down by other MLB reporters.

SportsNet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reported around 11 a.m. Friday morning, citing sources, that there was "no decision" made by Ohtani, nor was there a timeline for a decision. Nicholson-Smith added that the Blue Jays are a finalist in the Ohtani sweepstakes.

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Ohtani met with Blue Jays officials on Monday at the team's spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla.

Whether Ohtani is on his way to his next home or not remains to be known, but an official decision reportedly could be made as early as Friday.

