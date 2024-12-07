Adames' reported contract tops Posey's as largest in Giants history

Buster Posey's first major move as the Giants' president of baseball operations was to remove his name from the franchise record book.

The Giants reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract with free-agent shortstop Willy Adames on Saturday, making it the largest monetary deal in franchise history.

The previous largest contract was Posey's nine-year, $167 million extension he signed before the 2013 MLB season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Adames beat that number by $15 million.

The largest free-agent contract the Giants handed out before Adames was a six-year, $130 million deal to right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto in 2016.

And the 29-year-old Adames might be worth every penny. He comes to the Giants with five 20-plus homer seasons, including 32 long balls last season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Adames also finished with 33 doubles, 112 RBI and a .794 OPS last season. He finished 10th in 2024 NL MVP voting.

In seven MLB seasons with the Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays, Adames has 172 doubles, 150 home runs and 472 RBI while slashing .248/.322/.444.

The Giants knew they needed an impact shortstop and found it in Adames.

But with that contract comes expectations. Adames now will have to back up the deal on the field and help the Giants return to the MLB playoffs.