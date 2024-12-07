Trending

Report: Giants, Adames agree to deal
Breaking News

Report: Star shortstop Adames, Giants agree to seven-year, $182M deal

By Jordan Elliott

The Giants made their first big splash of the MLB offseason.

San Francisco agreed to terms on a seven-year, $182 million contract with star shortstop Willy Adames, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Saturday.

Adames reportedly will receive a $22 million dollar signing bonus as part of the deal.

The $182 million dollar deal is the most lucrative contract ever handed out by the Giants, surpassing the previous record of $167 million held by Buster Posey -- who now is San Francisco's president of baseball operations.

Adames, 29, is coming off a stellar year where he belted 32 home runs while driving in 112 runs for the Milwaukee Brewers. The seven-year MLB veteran gives the Giants a serious power upgrade in the middle of San Francisco's lineup, and a dependable glove in the middle of its infield defense.

