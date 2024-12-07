Report: Star shortstop Adames, Giants agree to seven-year, $182M deal

The Giants made their first big splash of the MLB offseason.

San Francisco agreed to terms on a seven-year, $182 million contract with star shortstop Willy Adames, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Saturday.

BREAKING: Shortstop Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest deal in franchise history, sources tell ESPN. Adames, 29, had a career-best 32 home runs and 112 RBIs in 2024. The deal is pending a physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2024

Adames reportedly will receive a $22 million dollar signing bonus as part of the deal.

Willy Adames will receive a $22 million signing bonus in his deal with the Giants. The $182 million guarantee is the third-largest free agent contract ever for a Dominican-born player, behind only Albert Pujols and Robinson Cano. And it tops the $167 million deal of Buster Posey. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2024

The $182 million dollar deal is the most lucrative contract ever handed out by the Giants, surpassing the previous record of $167 million held by Buster Posey -- who now is San Francisco's president of baseball operations.

The Willy Adames deal is $15 million more than the previous Giants record, which belonged to … Buster Posey. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) December 7, 2024

Adames, 29, is coming off a stellar year where he belted 32 home runs while driving in 112 runs for the Milwaukee Brewers. The seven-year MLB veteran gives the Giants a serious power upgrade in the middle of San Francisco's lineup, and a dependable glove in the middle of its infield defense.

