Watch Pablo single vs. A's in possible final Giants at-bat

Pablo Sandoval has a flair for the dramatic, and in his possible final Giants at-bat, he finished with a flare.

Sandoval connected for a bloop single over Oakland second baseman Abraham Toro to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning in the Giants' 3-1 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday night at Oracle Park.

Pablo Sandoval singles in what could be his final at-bat as a Giant 👏 pic.twitter.com/FY8DTPae7v — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 27, 2024

Sandoval entered the exhibition game in the sixth inning as a defensive replacement for third baseman Matt Chapman. The two players shared an embrace before Sandoval tipped his cap to Giants fans in attendance.

Pablo Sandoval receives an ovation from Giants fans as he enters the game in the sixth 🐼🧡 pic.twitter.com/IgGGvc7jFi — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 27, 2024

Sandoval struck out in his first at-bat of the night, bringing an end to the bottom of the sixth.

Oracle Park got LOUD for Panda 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ZQEGfY9KTj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 27, 2024

Sandoval signed a minor league contract with the Giants and came to spring training trying to earn a big-league roster spot after not appearing in an MLB game since 2021. But he struggled during Cactus League play, going 7-for-28 with two RBI, two walks and 14 strikeouts in 16 games.

Sandoval said after the game that he doesn't plan to retire, but it's clear his time with the Giants most likely is over.

Sandoval hit .285 with 135 homers and 569 RBI in 1,149 regular-season games with the Giants. He also was a two-time NL All-Star and helped San Francisco win three World Series titles by hitting .344 with six homers and 20 RBI in 39 playoff games.

Sandoval won World Series MVP in 2012 and recorded the final out of the 2014 World Series.

