Estrada shares honest outlook after Giants place him on waivers

Shortly before Thairo Estrada took the field against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, the Giants infielder was part of some surprising news.

San Francisco placed Estrada, Taylor Rogers and Tyler Matzek on waivers, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported, citing a league source, making the veterans available to any team -- likely a contender -- that wants to take on the remainder of their 2024 salaries.

After the Giants' 5-3 loss to the Brewers, Estrada seemingly confirmed the news with a matter-of-fact, yet heartfelt, perspective.

"It happened to me once, but I don't think you ever get used to it," Estrada, who was designated for assignment by the New York Yankees before signing with the Giants, told the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser through his interpreter. "That's something that I just can't control. It's part of the game, but the one thing that I can control is just to go out there again and play as hard as I can and try to get my team some wins."

Despite the awkward circumstances, Estrada did just that Wednesday with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate that featured an RBI single in the seventh inning.

But even after a successful offensive night in Wednesday's loss, Estrada still is hitting just .219 on the 2024 MLB season with a .249 on-base percentage. It has been a tough season for the fan-favorite, who has dealt with injuries and is owed roughly $850,000 the rest of the season ahead of an arbitration-eligible winter.

While it remains to be seen if Estrada ends up on another team to end the season, it's evident the infielder is committed to giving the Giants his all while he's still in the Bay.

