Report: Giants place Estrada, Matzek, Taylor Rogers on waivers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thairo Estrada is in the Giants' lineup Wednesday night in Milwaukee, but his time in orange and black might soon be coming to an end.

Shortly before the second game of a series against the Brewers, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported, citing a league source, that Estrada and left-handed relievers Taylor Rogers and Tyler Matzek have been placed on waivers. The veterans are available to any team -- likely a contender -- that wants to take on the remainder of their 2024 salaries.

On paper, it's a surprising report, but this kind of waiver activity has become more commonplace and exploded last year when the Los Angeles Angels controversially placed six players on waivers in late August in an attempt to get under the tax line. The Giants could find significant savings if someone claimed Rogers, who is owed a little more than $2 million the rest of this year and $12 million for the 2025 MLB season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Estrada is owed roughly $850,000 the rest of the season and is eligible for arbitration this winter. Given his struggles, the Giants have felt that they were very likely to non-tender him this offseason, making him a free agent anyway. Estrada was one of the league's most productive second basemen last season but has dealt with hand injuries this year and entered Wednesday's game with a .246 on-base percentage and .591 OPS.

Rogers is having a strong year, although manager Bob Melvin has preferred young lefty Erik Miller in high-leverage situations. Matzek came over in the Jorge Soler trade a month ago and currently is on a rehab appearance. He is owed about $560,000 the rest of the year.

Estrada would be the most significant departure, as he was viewed as a building block just a year ago. The Giants now have Tyler Fitzgerald locked into a middle infield spot, and rival evaluators expect them to pursue free-agent shortstops this winter, potentially pushing Fitzgerald to second. Brett Wisely and Casey Schmitt also would be options, along with Marco Luciano, a top prospect who has been learning second base in Triple-A this summer.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast