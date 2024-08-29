What we learned as Harrison runs out of gas in Giants' loss

BOX SCORE

For the first time on the road trip, the Giants played a game decided by more than one run. But that didn't help them get back on track.

The Milwaukee Brewers rode a big fifth inning to a 5-3 win on a night when the Giants dropped additional ground in the MLB playoff race. They're now 6 1/2 back of the Atlanta Braves, who swept the Minnesota Twins to pick up their 12th win in their last 16 games.

Hoping to hold their ground, the Giants couldn't do anything against veteran right-hander Freddy Peralta, the last man standing from what for years was one of the most overpowering rotations in baseball. Peralta took a shutout through six, and the Brewers jumped out to a big lead with a quick five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth.

Michael Conforto's double sparked a comeback attempt in the eighth, as the Giants scored three and brought the tying run to the plate in the form of Matt Chapman. The Brewers turned to righty Joel Payamps, who buried a good slider to get an inning-ending strikeout.

One Bad Stretch

For four innings, Kyle Harrison looked about as good as he has all season. Against the best team in the NL Central, he had allowed just one hit with five strikeouts, showing his best fastball velocity in about six weeks along with a sharp slider.

It came apart in a hurry, though, and the rookie left-hander was left with a tough line. Jackson Chourio's seeing-eye single got the Brewers on the board, and Blake Perkins brought two runs home with a double off the wall. William Contreras hammered the next pitch over the wall in left-center.

William Contreras' 435-foot blast makes it a 5-run inning for the Brewers. pic.twitter.com/TmvtBpoHSn — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2024

One of Harrison's most promising starts ended with five earned runs on his line in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Awkward Night

Right as the game was starting, it was reported that Thairo Estrada had been placed on waivers -- along with lefty relievers Taylor Rogers and Tyler Matzek. It's unclear if Estrada knew about it before the game, and it's possible the Giants approached him and asked if he wanted a shot to play for a contender, but either way, it was a bit awkward.

The three players can continue to play while the process goes on. Estrada started at second base and went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The New Guy

Austin Warren took over in the sixth and threw two scoreless innings in his first big league appearance since April 23, 2013. The righty allowed one hit and struck out one, getting out of a potential jam in his second inning when a liner back to the mound turned into a double play. Warren showed a fastball that topped out at 95 mph, along with a slider.

The 28-year-old previously had appeared in the big leagues with the Los Angeles Angels but spent most of this season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was recalled earlier this week when the Giants put Jordan Hicks on the IL.

