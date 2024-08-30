Estrada unclaimed on waivers, outrighted by Giants to Triple-A

Thairo Estrada is remaining with the Giants organization, but he won't be on the big league club for the time being.

The Giants outrighted Estrada to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, two days after they placed the veteran second baseman, and relievers Taylor Rogers and Tyler Matzek on waivers.

The move means Estrada no longer is on San Francisco's 40-man roster.

In corresponding moves, the Giants recalled infielder Brett Wisely and placed Matzek on unconditional release waivers.

Estrada, 28, had been a steady member of San Francisco's lineup the past two seasons, but he has struggled this year. In 96 games, he hit .217/.247/.343 with 15 doubles, nine homers and 47 RBI.

Coming off 2022 and 2023 seasons where he had an OPS of .722 and .731, respectively, Estrada's OPS this season is just .590.

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic wrote on Wednesday, the Giants could non-tender Estrada, who is arbitration eligible, making him a free agent.

For now though, Estrada remains with the Giants organization. If San Francisco want to add him back to the active roster before the end of the season, they'd have make a 40-man roster move.

