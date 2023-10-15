Report: Stephen Vogt to interview for Giants manager position

Another name has entered the mix for the Giants' managerial search.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Sunday that former San Francisco catcher Stephen Vogt will interview for the Giants' managerial opening.

Vogt spent 10 seasons in the big leagues and is very familiar with the Giants organization after spending the 2019 season on San Francisco's roster. Vogt slashed .263/.314/.490 during his lone season in the orange and black and proved to be an invaluable veteran presence.

Vogt, who turns 39 in November, was a two-time MLB All-Star and last played in the 2022 season. He spent this past season in Seattle serving as the Mariners' bullpen coach and quality control coach.

The veteran catcher is familiar with the Bay Area market, spending parts of six seasons with the Oakland Athletics and Giants.

The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly also reported the Giants interviewed assistant coach Alyssa Nakken, marking presumably the first time a woman has been interviewed for an MLB managerial opening.

Nakken is not the only internal candidate to receive an interview, as Slusser also reported that the Giants' third base coach, Mark Hallberg, interviewed for the opening last week.

Bench coach Kai Correa also interviewed for the position, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Saturday, citing sources.

After missing the postseason in back-to-back years, the Giants are leaving no stone unturned in their search to find the right manager to guide them back to where they want to be.

