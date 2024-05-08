Why A's exact stadium location at Tropicana site isn't set yet

While the Athletics have an idea of how their new Las Vegas stadium will look, exactly where it will sit on the Tropicana site remains undetermined.

That's because the project's master plan has yet to be completed, Bally's Corp. chairman Soo Kim told the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers. Bally's owns the Tropicana site along The Strip, and will demolish the hotel in favor of the A's new ballpark and a resort on the same 36-acre site.

In order to help the project move along, Kim told Akers he is open to finding "a partner that could help us accelerate."

The proposed 33,000-seat Las Vegas ballpark will be built on a 9-acre parcel of land at the former Tropicana hotel site, which officially closed in April so it could be demolished to make way for the A's new home.

Plans previously reported by the Review-Journal state construction of the $1.5 billion stadium could begin as soon as April 2025 and be finished in time for the 2028 MLB season after a demolition process for the hotel anticipated to last between nine and 12 months. Kim told Akers the demolition is scheduled to take place in September or October.

As for where the stadium will be located at the site, while recently released renderings show the ballpark on the southeast corner, Kim revealed to Akers that the stadium could be located at the center of the property, with the resort surrounding it.

A decision on the resort's placement will have to come first before the stadium's location is decided, Kim told Akers, and the resort's construction timeline has yet to be determined.

"We have asked our architects and planners to come up with a phased approach that will allow us to build the resort over time, either simultaneously with the ballpark or sometime thereafter,” Kim told Akers.

The A's, meanwhile, will leave Oakland, their home since 1968, after the 2024 MLB season, and play in West Sacramento in 2025, 2026 and 2027 at Sutter Health Park as they await their new Sin City ballpark.