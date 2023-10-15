Report: Alyssa Nakken interviews for Giants' managerial opening

The Giants reportedly interviewed another internal candidate for the open managerial position.

The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly reported Sunday afternoon, citing sources, that San Francisco formally interviewed assistant coach Alyssa Nakken for the manager position.

Nakken became the first woman to join a MLB coaching staff when hired to former manager Gabe Kapler's staff in 2020 and is believed to be the first woman interviewed for a manager position.

The assistant coach also made history when she became the first woman to coach in a game after taking over as the first base coach for Antoan Richardson after he was ejected in a game vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022.

The 33-year-old joins bench coach and former interim manager Kai Correa, third base coach Mark Hallberg and potentially bullpen coach Craig Albernaz and former third base coach Ron Wotus on a list of possible internal candidates.

Nakken's husband, Robert Abel, posted on social media in August that the couple is expecting their first child in February.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters on Oct. 3 that the team would begin interviewing internal candidates immediately before moving on to external candidates.

