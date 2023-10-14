Report: Kai Correa interviews for Giants' managerial opening

The Giants have begun the search for their next manager and are interviewing a handful of internal candidates.

FanSided's Robert Murray reported Saturday, citing sources, that San Francisco interviewed bench coach and interim manager Kai Correa for the opening managerial position.

Kai Correa has interviewed for the San Francisco Giants’ managerial opening, according to sources familiar with the situation. Correa, 35, has been the Giants’ bench coach since 2020 and was the team’s interim manager after Gabe Kapler was fired. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) October 15, 2023

Correa served as the bench coach alongside former manager Gabe Kapler for four seasons before taking over as interim manager after Kapler was fired before the final series of the 2023 MLB season.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters on Oct. 3 that the team would begin interviewing internal candidates immediately before moving on to external candidates.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Thursday that third base coach Mark Hallberg has emerged as the top in-house candidate on a list that could include Correa, former third base coach Ron Wotus and bullpen coach Craig Albernaz.

It remains to be seen which external candidates the Giants will interview, but it appears there are at least a few internal options they are considering.

