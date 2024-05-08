Melvin states Giants ‘encouraged' by Bailey's concussion progress

The Giants experienced the unimaginable last weekend when both of their big-league catchers sustained consecutive injuries.

Patrick Bailey was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after he took a foul ball to the face mask from Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm last Friday. Bailey was replaced by Tom Murphy, who on the same day, sustained a left knee injury.

Despite the series of unfortunate events, Giants manager Bob Melvin is optimistic about the progress Bailey is making.

"He's feeling better every day," Melvin said Wednesday on KNBR's "Murph & Markus." "I think yesterday his concussion symptoms were really minor. So we'll see as far as Saturday goes. I think he's going to do some baseball activity for the first time today.

"Obviously he's going to have to pass some tests and so forth going forward. But each and every day, it's getting better for him. So we're encouraged that this is not going to be a significant time off."

Bailey, 24, previously landed on the concussion list last September, when he missed six games following a home-plate collision with then-Cubs infielder Jeimer Candelario.

He has been wearing a Q-collar -- an FDA-approved device that is meant to prevent recurring concussions, though it didn't stop his latest injury from occurring.

Still, Melvin, a former MLB catcher, is impressed with the way the league has handled injuries over the years compared to his time as a pro.

"Looking back, I probably did play through several [concussions]," he said. "I remember having one where I had a severe headache for a couple days and then it subsided after that. There's just so much more information now. How they make the masks, the padding around them, and all these things they're trying to do to combat these injuries. It's the right thing to do in any sport.

"So you have to be cognizant. In Patrick's case, he's had one before last year, so we got to be really cautious with that and continue to monitor. I think baseball's doing the right things in that when you get put on concussion protocol, you have to pass some pretty tough tests to get back."

