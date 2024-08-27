Giants place lefty Ray on 15-day IL with hamstring strain

The Giants lost a key member of their starting rotation Tuesday.

After departing in the fourth inning of San Francisco's 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday with an apparent injury, the Giants officially placed veteran left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, retroactive to Aug. 26.

San Francisco recalled right-handed pitcher Landen Roupp from Triple-A Sacramento as the corresponding move.

The Giants acquired Ray in a trade with the Mariners this offseason, and after the 32-year-old missed the first half of the season while recovering from Tommy John Surgery, Ray joined the Giants' rotation on July 24 and has been an integral piece since.

In seven starts, Ray posted a 4.70 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched with 43 strikeouts to 15 walks.

