Pearsall shooting sends harrowing reminder to Melvin, Giants

SAN FRANCISCO – In the wake of San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall getting shot during an attempted robbery in Union Square on Saturday, the Giants reminded their players and staff to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings when out in public.

Pearsall, the 49ers’ 2024 first-round draft pick, was shot in the chest before being transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he stayed overnight. Pearsall was upgraded to fair condition early Sunday.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said before Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park. “It’s always been a concern. I think it’s a concern in any city at this point in time. You don’t hear about that much in Union Square.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“It certainly sets you back when you read about something like that. My heart goes out to him and the family.”

Police have said they have no indication that Pearsall was attacked because of his association with the 49ers as a professional athlete.

Following the shooting, word spread quickly throughout the Giants’ clubhouse, and a few players talked solemnly about the incident.

All 30 MLB teams have security security measures in place and they were reiterated during spring training as precaution. Teams also have security meetings throughout the season.

Following the shooting at Union Square, the Giants organization cautioned players and coaches about potential similar incidents in the future.

“There was a reminder right after that, what we do internally, about be aware and addressing what happened in case anybody didn’t know, and just kind of how to go about it,” Melvin said. “Just be aware of your surroundings and/or if you have people you can be with. But I would hate for that to be the case, you can’t go to Union Square by yourself and go shopping. It happened and everybody’s got a heavy heart today.”

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast