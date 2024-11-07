Report: Giants ‘most interested' in signing free-agent shortstop Kim

The Giants appear to have their sights set on one of the top free agents this offseason.

San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is generating "lots of interest" in free agency, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Wednesday, citing a source. Feinsand also reported, citing another source, that the Giants are focused on signing Kim and are the team "most interested" in the 29-year-old.

San Francisco, as new president of baseball operations Buster Posey mentioned Tuesday at the general manager meetings in San Antonio, is looking to add a shortstop this offseason.

Kim, who was a star in the KBO, signed with San Diego before the 2021 MLB season and has been one of the Padres' most consistent and versatile players ever since.

However, in a down season shortened by a shoulder injury, Kim hit just .233/.330/.370 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 22 stolen bases in 121 games.

Kim is a solid defender who can play shortstop, third base and second base, and also has plus speed on the bases that Posey and the Giants likely will covet, stealing a career-high 38 bases in 2022.

San Francisco also could have interest in free-agent shortstop Willy Adames, who will be one of the best hitters on the open market this winter and likely will land a larger contract than Kim.

With the offseason officially underway, it should not be long before either market begins to heat up.

