Watch Brandon Crawford hit his first homer since leaving Giants

After a rough start to the 2024 MLB season, Brandon Crawford finally hit the first home run of his post-Giants career Friday.

Brandon Crawford with his 1st home run as a Cardinal! pic.twitter.com/bet1XnZejD — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 31, 2024

Crawford belted an 0-1 fastball off Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola, taking advantage of a mistake high in the zone with a deep blast to center field at Citizens Bank Park.

The three-time All-Star's family also was in attendance to witness the towering shot, with Crawford's wife Jalynne sharing a heartwarming post on X -- the site formerly known as Twitter -- celebrating the moment.

Jazzy saw her daddy hit a homerun!!! 😭🫶❤️ pic.twitter.com/ExgjlfLX3K — Jalynne Crawford (@JalynneC35) May 31, 2024

The veteran shortstop spent the first 13 years of his MLB career in San Francisco, before signing a one-year, $2 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason.

Crawford struggled mightily to begin his first big league season away from the Giants, entering Friday's matchup against the Phillies with a .097 batting average a .167 OBP with zero RBIs in 34 plate appearances this season.

The 37-year-old is one of the most well-liked players in San Francisco's franchise history, serving as the starting shortstop for 13 seasons while being a key cog of the Giants' 2012 and 2014 World Series championships.

