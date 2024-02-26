Reports: Ex-Giants star Crawford signing with Cardinals

Former Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is signing a free-agent contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Monday, citing sources.

News of Crawford's agreement with the Cardinals broke a few hours after The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported that St. Louis was "believed to have strong interest" in adding the 13-year MLB veteran.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch's Derrick Goold later reported, citing a source, that there is mutual interest between Crawford and the Cardinals.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Crawford finding a new home comes after the Giants signed two-time Gold Glove winner Nick Ahmed to a minor league contract earlier Monday.

The Cardinals likely will use Crawford as a backup shortstop behind presumptive starter Masyn Winn, a 21-year-old top prospect, who finished the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis.

Crawford, who spent all 13 years of his MLB career with the Giants, hinted at a desire to play in 2024. His agent confirmed to The San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea in November that the 37-year-old was open to continuing his career.

With the Giants envisioning Marco Luciano as their shortstop of the future, the franchise gave Crawford a send-off in the 2023 regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They never called it a retirement and he never suggested that was his plan.

Despite Crawford's importance to the Giants since his 2011 MLB debut, the team was ready to move in a different direction with his production steadily declining. Coming off a career year in 2021, he followed it up with disappointing 2022 and 2023 seasons.

But the Cardinals, a veteran-laden team, presented the right opportunity for Crawford, who will don a different jersey for the first time in his MLB career.

It likely will take Giants fans a little bit of time to get used to seeing Crawford in Cardinal red.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast