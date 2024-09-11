What we learned as Chappy, Yaz provide lone offense in Giants' loss

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO – The Giants said goodbye to their 2024 City Connect jerseys, and some fans might say good riddance considering the way Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers went.

Fill-in starting pitcher Landen Roupp did a respectable enough job on the mound while celebrating his 26th birthday, but his San Francisco teammates repeatedly flailed at the plate and wound up on the wrong side of the 3-2 outcome at Oracle Park.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Mike Yastrzemski provided the one big highlight for the Giants when he homered off Brewers starter Aaron Civale in the sixth.

Yaz sent that ball for a ride 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JtIp2KaQGm — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 11, 2024

San Francisco got the tying run on base in the ninth when Heliot Ramos beat out an infield single leading off the inning. Mark Canha drew a two-out walk, but Tyler Fitzgerald struck out swinging to end it.

Beyond that, there wasn’t much for the crowd of 25,096 to cheer about on a chilly night at the Giants’ waterfront ballpark.

The Brewers jumped on Roupp early, getting hits from four of their first five batters to score a pair of runs in the first inning.

San Francisco cut Milwaukee’s lead in half in the bottom of the first on Matt Chapman’s RBI double. Heliot Ramos, who reached on a fielder’s choice, scored easily.

Chappy gets the Giants on the board 💪 pic.twitter.com/j3H4GUWHj3 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 11, 2024

Roupp held the Brewers in check after the rough first inning and kept the score at 2-1 until he left after the fifth inning.

Garrett Mitchell then crushed San Francisco reliever Tristan Beck’s first pitch 411 feet for a home run. The pitch, a hanging curve, was blasted and had an exit velocity of 109.7 mph.

Yastrzemski answered back with a solo home run, his 14th of the season, in the bottom of the sixth to pull the Giants within one at 3-2.

Here are the takeaways from Tuesday’s game:

Roupp's One Rough Inning

Roupp stepped up when the Giants opted to give Hayden Birdsong a few more days of rest, and beyond the first inning, the rookie pitcher did OK.

After the Brewers got to Roupp for four hits and two runs in the first inning, the 26-year-old pitcher settled in nicely and ended his first career start in the majors on a solid note by setting down 13 of the final 14 batters he faced. Roupp worked five strong innings – the longest outing of his career – and allowed five hits with three strikeouts.

Civale Keeps Wraps On Giants' Bats

For the second time in 12 days, the Giants couldn’t get much going against Civale. The Milwaukee right-hander allowed just three hits and two runs over 5 1/3 innings.

In two starts against San Francisco during the 2024 MLB season, Civale has given up two runs and five hits in 12 1/3 innings (1.46 ERA) with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Beck's Hustle Saves Errant Pitch, Run

Beck’s evening got off to a rough start when he was tagged for the home run by Mitchell in the sixth, but the Giants’ lanky reliever came back with a run-saving play in the seventh.

With a runner on third and two outs, Beck threw a 95-mph fastball that got away from catcher Patrick Bailey. Bailey chased the ball down near the backstop then threw back toward home plate. Beck, who was covering, caught the ball and made a terrific tag on Joey Ortiz who made a head-first slide. The Brewers challenged the call, but the replay was clear and the decision was upheld.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast