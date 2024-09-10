Melvin cites ‘risk' of Giants parting with fabled City Connect jerseys 

SAN FRANCISCO – There wasn’t much of a reaction among players and coaches regarding the Giants’ decision to ditch their current City Connect jerseys for the remainder of the 2024 MLB season, with plans to make a newer version for 2025.

Team spokesperson Shauna Daum confirmed to SFGATE that Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park is the last time that San Francisco’s players will don the jerseys, which have frequently been referred to as looking like a Creamsicle.

“Tonight is our last City Connect Tuesday of the regular season and there will be some changes made to the current version of the City Connect jersey in ’25,” Daum told SFGATE.

There’s been mixed reaction to the jerseys among fans and media for several seasons. The jerseys are white with orange, with some of the logo and lettering shrouded in what is supposed to be a representation of the infamous San Francisco fog.

“Most of the city connects, I find, are a little unique wherever I’ve been,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “But I think the winning percentage has been pretty good in it, right? So there’s always that risk.”

San Francisco has had a lot of success wearing the city connects. Although they have lost four of nine games in them this season, the Giants possess a 30-15 overall record in the jerseys dating to 2021 when MLB first implemented the jerseys league-wide.

The decision to change up might be a bigger deal for fans than it is for the players.

“As long as I have a uniform on, it doesn’t matter,” LaMonte Wade Jr. said.

