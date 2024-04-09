What we learned as Giants' bats come up short again in loss to Nats

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants spent a lot of money in the offseason to upgrade the entertainment system at Oracle Park, installing LED lights that can change colors and turn off and on during games. They even splurged for a spotlight feature, borrowing a move from NBA pregame introductions.

Somehow, they didn't do a single thing in three night games that would allow someone in the booth to push the new buttons.

After two lifeless night-game losses earlier in the homestand, the Giants lost 5-3 to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, with a potential rally in the ninth crashing and burning. They loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, but Michael Conforto bounced one back to the mound and Matt Chapman hit into an inning-ending double play.

Since Thairo Estrada's walk-off double on Friday, nearly every Giants run has come with some help. Another error on the other side allowed them to tie it up in the sixth Tuesday after a quiet start to their night.

With two on and two down, Nick Ahmed poked a single through an opening on the right side of the infield. That brought a run home, and the Giants got a second run when Lane Thomas' throw to the plate got away and rolled into the home dugout.

The tie would not last long. A hit-by-pitch and broken-bat single got the Nationals going in the seventh, and they regained the lead with a sacrifice fly. The Giants got the tying run to second in the bottom of the inning, but Ahmed lined out to left.

K Is For Kyle

For the first two innings of his first home start of the year, Kyle Harrison looked like he would match his ridiculous 2023 home debut, an 11-strikeout gem. Harrison struck out five of the first six Nationals, getting four on his fastball and one on his changeup.

The strikeout pace slowed, but it was still a good night for the rookie, who has gone six innings in two of his first three starts after having his workload watched all of last season. Harrison allowed three earned runs on five hits. He didn't issue a walk and struck out eight. His 92nd and final pitch was a 95 mph fastball that set Joey Meneses down for the final out of the sixth.

The eight strikeouts were the second-highest total of Harrison's career. He had nine total strikeouts in his first two starts this season.

Patty Barrels

Patrick Bailey has had a rough start defensively, but the Giants believe the main issue is their inability to hold runners. Bailey hasn't had much of a chance with most of the stolen bases in this series, but he cut Abrams down with a strong throw in the fifth inning Tuesday.

Bailey also was in the middle of a lot that went right offensively. His sacrifice fly in the second got the first run across and his single in the sixth continued the inning for Ahmed. Bailey scored the tying run when the throw went into the dugout.

Bailey reached base three times on Tuesday. Through nine appearances, he is batting .296.

Running Wild

Trey Lipscomb stole three bases on Monday night, and on Tuesday it was Jacob Young's turn. The rookie outfielder stole three bases in the first five innings and scored twice, with the second run coming because of his legs.

Young's single in the third was the first hit for the Nationals, but Harrison had him picked off right away. LaMonte Wade Jr.'s throw to second was late, though, and Young slid in safely. He then stole third without a throw and scored on CJ Abrams' long homer.

In the fifth, Young singled and stole second with two outs. Abrams again brought him home, this time with a single.

It's a bad thing anytime you allow two different players to steal three bases in a game. It's particularly glaring right now for a Giants team that is the only one in the Majors without a stolen base.

