Giants unveil new ‘show-stopping' Oracle Park LED lights, sound system

With Opening Day right around the corner, the Giants unveiled some spiffy new lighting and sound upgrades to Oracle Park.

As detailed in an official press release, Oracle Park has been given a light and sonic makeover, with the sound system getting a massive upgrade.

“The new sound system enhances the auditory experience for both fans and players,” the statement said. “While volume levels have not changed, the intelligibility and consistency throughout the ballpark has significantly improved with the replacement of 523 ballpark loudspeakers, 56 amplifiers and overall audio infrastructure. The addition of subwoofers are sure to create a more immersive audio experience for fans while on-field audio coverage will enhance the player experience.”

We’ve flipped the switch in 2024 🔦 pic.twitter.com/gcm8xgwb9n — Oracle Park (@OracleParkSF) March 21, 2024

In addition to the sound upgrades, the ballpark has undergone a major change in the lighting department, with Oracle Park becoming the first baseball stadium with spotlights to go along with LED fixtures.

“The upgraded lighting includes the replacement of sports lights with fully programmable LED fixtures and full color spectrum capabilities,” the team announced. “Twelve (12) moving light fixtures are now mounted along the upper rim of Oracle Park with camera tracking and custom ‘Go Between Optics’ capabilities. All lights are also now fully controllable for show-stopping lighting effects.”

The Giants installed LED lights that they can turn on and off during games, like others around the league, and they’ll be first MLB team to have spotlights. Camilo Doval’s entrance is about to go to the next level. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 21, 2024

The improvements will make for a better fan experience, but Giants fans are hoping that the on-field results are as electric as the stadium upgrades. San Francisco has been splurging during the offseason, with only the Los Angeles Dodgers spending more money in free agency.

With the additions of Blake Snell, Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman and Jordan Hicks, the Giants have committed around $300 million this offseason with the hopes that the team can keep pace in the ultra-competitive National League West.

