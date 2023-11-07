Agent reveals former Giants shortstop Crawford hopes to play in 2024

Brandon Crawford is eyeing a return to the diamond.

The longtime Giants shortstop, who now is a free agent after spending 13 years with San Francisco, plans to keep playing in 2024, his agent Joel Wolfe told San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea on Tuesday.

Crawford has "been getting interest from clubs," Wolfe said to Shea. The agent revealed several teams have called Crawford to ask if he would consider leaving the Giants, the organization he grew up rooting for and who selected him in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

Crawford, indisputably the greatest shortstop in franchise history, ranks fourth in team annals in defensive bWAR (14.3) and seventh in games played (1,654). He led the Giants to World Series titles in 2012 and 2014, was a three-time All-Star and won four Gold Gloves at shortstop.

The 36-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career, however. In 93 games last year, Crawford batted a career-worst .194/.273/.314 with 81 strikeouts.

The Giants issued Crawford an unofficial farewell in the season finale Oct. 1. Crawford went 0-for-4 that afternoon but received multiple standing ovations from Giants fans in case it was his final game in orange and black.

Per Wolfe, Crawford would be willing to play second or third base next year after spending all but one of his 13,597 2/3 career innings at shortstop. He also would welcome a return to San Francisco, but is willing to go elsewhere.

If Crawford returns to the Bay, it likely wouldn't be as the starting shortstop. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said after the season the organization is committed to playing prospect Mario Luciano as the primary shortstop next year.

As the MLB offseason enters its early stages, a Giants reunion with a franchise icon can't be ruled out.

