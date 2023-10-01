Crawford removed from Giants' season finale, receives long ovation

Brandon Crawford's likely final Giants game came to an end in the top of the ninth inning Sunday at Oracle Park.

After grounding out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Crawford took his spot at shortstop, but before reliever Ross Stripling could throw a pitch in the ninth, interim manager Kai Correa went out to the mound.

Correa wasn't there to take the ball from Stripling. This was a chance to get Crawford out of the game and allow him to receive the ovation he deserved.

What. A. Moment.



Brandon Crawford leaves the field to another standing ovation at Oracle Park in what could be his Giants finale pic.twitter.com/KnUzzdMsyr — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 1, 2023

Crawford hugged his Giants teammates at the mound before walking to the dugout. The fans in attendance serenaded him with a two-minute standing ovation before he went down the tunnel to the clubhouse.

The outcome of the game -- a 5-2 Dodgers win -- was inconsequential on this day. The Giants' final 79-83 record doesn't matter. It was all about Crawford, one of the greatest shortstops in Giants franchise history.

In what is expected to be Crawford's final game with the Giants -- his 1,654th total -- he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts batting in the leadoff spot. He finishes the 2023 MLB season hitting .194 with 11 doubles, seven homers and 38 RBI.

B-Craw receives a standing ovation after what could be his final Giants at-bat 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Imwe0XqQEb — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 1, 2023

Crawford received several standing ovations throughout Sunday's season finale, from his first at-bat to his final at-bat.

A standing ovation for 35 🥲 pic.twitter.com/KsrWXIzgEU — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 1, 2023

On a day that started with Crawford's four young children throwing out the ceremonial first pitches, he capped it with a short speech in the ballpark after the game.

"You guys are the best. Appreciate it."



B-Craw addresses Giants fans at Oracle Park after what could be his last game in orange and black 🥲 pic.twitter.com/IDzt2ZPOa7 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 1, 2023

Crawford said Saturday he's not sure what the future holds for him. He's going to talk things over with his wife and make a decision on if he wants to continue his MLB career or retire as a one-team -- his childhood team -- star.

