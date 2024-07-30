Report: Teams sense Giants will keep Snell at trade deadline

As of right now, it appears left-handed pitcher Blake Snell will remain a Giant.

But that certainly can change at a moment's notice before Tuesday's 3 p.m. PT MLB trade deadline.

A handful of teams, including the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres reportedly have checked in with the Giants on Snell's availability, but San Francisco not only appears keen on keeping the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner for the remainder of the season but reportedly is unwilling to pay down any of Snell's remaining contract in a trade.

Other teams around the league now believe Snell will remain in San Francisco, ESPN's Buster Olney reported in his latest column.

"The sense of other teams Tuesday morning is that the Giants will keep Blake Snell through the trade deadline," Olney wrote.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale and the New York Post's Jon Heyman both shared similar reports early Tuesday morning.

The San Francisco Giants, who dumped DH Jorge Soler and his contract last night, plan to keep starter Blake Snell and give their team a legitimate shot at the playoffs.

They are 4 games back in the wild-card race (53-55) with their next 12 games against teams with losing records. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 30, 2024

Snell trade chances seem more remote now after SF pared payroll elsewhere. Team has great SP (Snell BAA last 4 starts .104) and a shot as @BNightengale and @Joelsherman1 suggest https://t.co/X2EUqTyJY0 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2024

After a slow start to the 2024 season, Snell has returned to his Cy Young form after he was activated off the injured list on July 9. In four starts since his return, Snell has allowed just two earned runs and eight hits in 24 innings pitched. He also has collected 30 strikeouts over the same stretch, recording a career-high 15 in his latest start Saturday against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.

And with the Giants rattling off four consecutive wins and sitting just four games back of the San Diego Padres for the third NL Wild Card spot, it appears they might keep Snell and continue to make a second-half push for a playoff spot.

