Report: Giants expect they could make cost-effective Conforto trade

Michael Conforto is among the names consistently mentioned in trade rumors if the Giants plan on selling before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, and San Francisco might be able to make a deal without eating any of the veteran's remaining salary.

The Giants expect that they could trade Conforto without absorbing any of the $6 million remaining on his contract, the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday.

San Francsico's confidence reportedly stems from the lack of left-handed outfield bats available on the trade market, giving the Giants significant leverage if they engage in any discussions involving Conforto.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While Conforto hasn't fared great at Oracle Park over the last two seasons, Rosenthal's report indicates his numbers in visiting stadiums could draw interest from other teams, especially those in hitter-friendly ballparks.

"During his time with the Giants, Conforto has a .672 OPS at home and .754 OPS on the road," Rosenthal wrote. "During a season in which outfield production across the league is down, his value might be greater than some might think."

Conforto is hitting just .226 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 80 appearances this season, but his numbers across the board all are better on the road than the not-so-hitter-friendly confines of Oracle Park.

After signing a two-year, $36 million contract with San Francisco in December 2022, Conforto has posted a .234 batting average with 25 home runs and 98 RBIs in 205 appearances for the Giants.

San Francisco enters Saturday's doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies with a 50-55 record, 5.5 games behind the New York Mets for the National League's third and final wild-card spot.

Given the Giants' rough start coming out of the MLB All-Star break, a team offering a strong package for Conforto might be too much for San Francisco to ignore, even if it still maintains belief it can make a run over the last two months of the regular season.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast