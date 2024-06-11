Why Dubón loved being heckled by Giants fans in Oracle Park return

Mauricio Dubón's bittersweet return to Oracle Park went exactly as he had hoped, running into old friends, reminiscing on great memories, and ... getting heckled by passionate Giants fans.

Dubón, who spent nearly four seasons with San Francisco before being traded to the Houston Astros in 2022, was back at Oracle Park for the time since the trade as the Giants and Astros opened a three-game series Monday night.

The 29-year-old caught up with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez to discuss the return to his old stomping grounds and revealed what he was most looking forward to.

"Pretty good, honestly. A lot of memories. A lot of people ask me all the time how it feels. It feels good to be back," Dubón told Ramirez. "I miss the guys, I miss everything. [It is] a little nostalgic coming back. I didn't know my way to the clubhouse. I've been on the other side.

"So it's fun. I can't wait to get heckled, though. I can't wait to get heckled over there. I used to come and heckle people, so I'm excited."

Mauricio Dubon told @Tomapapa he can't wait to get heckled in his first game back at Oracle Park 😂 pic.twitter.com/u3b1E2cIh4 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 11, 2024

A few hours later, Dubón got his wish.

As he disclosed on KNBR's "Papa & Lund" the following day, Dubón shared that fans did yell things out at him while he stood in left field sporting a different kind of orange.

Dubón said he wasn't surprised by the heckling because it actually brought back memories of when he would shout out at opposing players as a kid -- right at the same ballpark in San Francisco having finished high school 80 miles east in Sacramento. One of the players he most remembers heckling was Tony Gwynn Jr.

Because of his fond childhood memories as a young baseball fan, Dubón knew not to take it to heart when things were yelled at him Monday night. He even said he received Instagram messages from Giants fans apologizing for what they had said, but he responded by assuring them not to worry and it's all in good fun.

And in the end, despite a rocky relationship with former Giants manager Gabe Kapler, Dubón forever will appreciate his time with the Orange and Black -- regardless of the jersey he's rocking.

