Chapman, Giants agree on six-year, $151M contract extension

Matt Chapman isn't going anywhere this offseason.

The four-time Gold Glove third baseman and the Giants agreed to a six-year, $151 million contract extension through the 2030 season, the team announced Wednesday night.

OFFICIAL: The #SFGiants and IF Matt Chapman have agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension pic.twitter.com/1AUUzapfEi — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 5, 2024

Chapman will be paid $25 million in each year of the deal, and receive a $1 million signing bonus in 2025. He'll also make an $125,000 donation to the Giants Community Fund each season through 2030.

Chapman, 31, has been San Francisco's most reliable position player during the 2024 MLB season, pacing the Giants in home runs (22), RBI (69), runs scored (90), doubles (33) and hits (126) while maintaining his status among the league's best defensive corner infielders. He leads all MLB third baseman with 13 defensive runs saved and ranks ninth among all MLB position players in bWAR (6.0), per the Giants.

After signing a one-year, $18 million deal with options in 2025, 2026 and 2027 last offseason, Chapman now figures to be a foundational piece in San Francisco for years to come. He has hit .241 with 177 homers and 495 RBI in eight major league seasons with the Oakland A's, Toronto Blue Jays and Giants, was an AL All-Star in 2019, and won four Gold Gloves (2018, 2019, 2021, 2023) and two Platinum Gloves (2018, 2019).

Chapman is one of just two third baseman in Giants history to record at least 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases in a season, joining Freddie Lindstrom (1930).

